Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

