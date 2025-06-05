Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 411.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Playtika by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 299,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Playtika by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 23,814.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.67 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Playtika’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $1,828,549.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,510,511 shares in the company, valued at $937,699,401.70. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 739,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,194 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

