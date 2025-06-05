Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,738,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,491,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 101,229 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,413,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,309,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 63,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,204,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 168,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $394.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.