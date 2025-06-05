Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 18,200 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, EVP Roy Shoshani acquired 10,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,922.50. This trade represents a 10.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,929.69. The trade was a 3.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,280 in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently -81.63%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Read More

