Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $402,000 Position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 88,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

ASP Isotopes Trading Up 11.5%

NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,820,835.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,948,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,705,525.25. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $374,674.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,419,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,355.04. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,502 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.