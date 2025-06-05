Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Frequency Electronics were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEIM. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,927,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.

Insider Activity

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Russell M. Sarachek bought 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $34,078.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,541.60. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

