Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VPG. Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $35.11.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

