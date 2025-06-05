Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.21 Million Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 111.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 688,600.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $831.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIIV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Harvey sold 71,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,782,846.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,980.85. This represents a 86.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 218,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $5,418,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,900.17. This represents a 45.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,261 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,552. 59.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

