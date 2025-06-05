Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.28 Million Stake in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 202.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BW LPG by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 660,269 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BW LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi grew its holdings in BW LPG by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,208,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 404,323 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BW LPG by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BW LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE BWLP opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. BW LPG Limited has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $21.58.

BW LPG Announces Dividend

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.96 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About BW LPG

(Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.