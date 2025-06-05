Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.26 Million in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at $1,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Electromed stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $168.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Electromed announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

