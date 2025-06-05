UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 2,029 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sila Realty Trust worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

