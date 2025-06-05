UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 21,568 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Upbound Group worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

UPBD opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $33,693.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,791.86. The trade was a 1.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $846,711 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPBD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

