UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 23,935 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.21% of REV Group worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,965,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in REV Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after buying an additional 524,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group Price Performance

NYSE:REVG opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.82%. REV Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

See Also

