UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 29,093 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Triumph Group worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGI. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.2%

Triumph Group stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

