UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

TARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $154,539.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $107,161.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,263.79. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

