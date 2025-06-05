UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,497 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MRC shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

MRC opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

