UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,824 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $18,688,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 790,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 374,664 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Under Armour by 1,317.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,893 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Up 0.7%

UA opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.