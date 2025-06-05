UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 79,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 166,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 927,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,293.28. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $34,423.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,391.24. This represents a 14.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,094 shares of company stock valued at $490,234. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.76. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

