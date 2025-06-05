UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 359.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Otter Tail by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $337.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

