UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 10,005 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.26% of A10 Networks worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 94,032 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 205,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.37. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

