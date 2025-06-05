UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 14,544 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.14% of Merus worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,899,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,125,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,497,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,076,000 after acquiring an additional 610,139 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,356,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $79,895,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Merus by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,706,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRUS stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Merus has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. Research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

