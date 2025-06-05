UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 16,272 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.28% of Cannae worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 52,621 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,219,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,083 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Price Performance

CNNE opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $22.36.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 68.61%. The business had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

