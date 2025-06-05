UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 16,363 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHIN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 336.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in PHINIA by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in PHINIA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 239,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 436,486 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,588.78. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,983.32. This trade represents a 22.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. CL King assumed coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

PHINIA Trading Down 3.2%

PHIN opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

