UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 19,824 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 423,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after buying an additional 235,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 208,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,847,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,131,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 545,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,870 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

