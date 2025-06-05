UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 32,304 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 715,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,235 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,770,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 283,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 87,005 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,289.5% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 223,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 207,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roy Shoshani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,922.50. This trade represents a 10.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mcconnell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,929.69. The trade was a 3.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $193,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -81.63%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

