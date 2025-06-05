UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 51,841 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,841 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 555.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 461.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.75. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

