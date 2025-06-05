UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 88,686 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,686 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 816.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HE opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $744.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

