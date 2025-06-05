UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.21% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:LZB opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

