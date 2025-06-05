UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,076 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

