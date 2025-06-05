UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 801.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.93. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.07 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

