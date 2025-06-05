UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.9%

GRBK stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.94. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

