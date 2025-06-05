UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.13% of Peabody Energy worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,030 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 2.2%

BTU opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.57 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

