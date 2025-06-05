UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,779 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.25% of QCR worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in QCR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in QCR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.80. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

In other news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

