UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,282 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 239,404 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 96,853 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 1.8%

EPC opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $580.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

