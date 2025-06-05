UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,129 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,881 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 815.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Todd D. Brice purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $112,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,945. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.77. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

