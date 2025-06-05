UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,616 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,212.58. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 18,218 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $403,346.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,346.52. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,766 shares of company stock worth $572,402 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

