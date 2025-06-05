UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 580,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 162,203 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 637,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.08 million. Research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Infinera

Infinera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.