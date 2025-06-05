UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,976 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.32% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ARI opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $520,219.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,420.72. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,260.76. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

