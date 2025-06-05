UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mercury General worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,983,000 after purchasing an additional 165,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $9,815,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 101,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.71. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

