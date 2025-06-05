UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,747 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bancolombia worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,099,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $24,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bancolombia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Trading Up 0.3%

CIB stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.5745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bancolombia from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

