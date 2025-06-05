UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $111.33 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $334.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($1.54). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $531.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

