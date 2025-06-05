UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,499 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,933 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NexGen Energy by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 1,698,649 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NexGen Energy by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,224,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 1,264,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NXE. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:NXE opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.54. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

