UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.28% of Uniti Group worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 970,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 794,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Uniti Group by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,363,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 787,319 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.30 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $293.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

