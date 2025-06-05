UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,929 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.06% of Joby Aviation worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,275,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,104,420.77. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $65,732.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,259.98. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,640,619. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.2%

JOBY opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.39.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

About Joby Aviation

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

