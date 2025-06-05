UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.16% of Oceaneering International worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OII shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of OII opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

