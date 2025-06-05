UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.21% of DigitalBridge Group worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,753,000 after buying an additional 2,656,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,522,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 788.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,105 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after buying an additional 99,891 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

