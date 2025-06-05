UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.15% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,876,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

Shares of CON opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Stories

