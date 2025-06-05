UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $429.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.31. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $432.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

