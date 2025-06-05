UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,102 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.28% of Progyny worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 552,066 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Progyny by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 657,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 90,197 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Progyny by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $30.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. BTIG Research raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.