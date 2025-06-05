UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,102 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.28% of Progyny worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 552,066 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Progyny by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 657,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 90,197 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Progyny by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $30.42.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. BTIG Research raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

