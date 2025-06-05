UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 37,468 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 298,085 shares during the last quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,680,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

